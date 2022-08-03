Applications are now open for Shoalhaven Education Fund [SEF] grants for 2023.
If you're a young person in the Shoalhaven who needs help with their costs of Uni, TAFE, apprenticeships, vocational training or entry level employment, apply now.
Advertisement
You can apply now even if they don't have confirmation of acceptance into their course, training or apprenticeship yet.
The SEF since 2012, we've awarded over $350,000 to over 100 local young people.
Go here https://cef.org.au/apply-for-a-grant/ to apply.
The SEF was established to provide much needed financial assistance and support to local youth to help them achieve their post high school education, training and vocation aspirations.
SEF recognises that the cost of regional students pursuing their post high school goals is often much greater than those of their metropolitan counterparts and that sometimes these costs can be prohibitive.
The SEF fundraises throughout the year and accepts donations from local residents and businesses in order to provide financial grants to students who need an extra helping hand. The funds come directly from the local community - none of it is government funded - celebrating the aspirations of local youth and working to help them achieve these aspirations.
It's SEF's way of saying "we believe in you and want to support your goals".
The group support a diverse range of education and career pursuits including apprenticeships, traineeships, cadetships, degrees, diplomas and certificate level studies or entry careers.
The SEF does not provide cash grants directly to the recipients - the local foundation reimburses the student for a pre-agreed expense or pays the goods and services providers directly.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.