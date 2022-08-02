Resilient Mariners hit aces in weekend bout

The Shoalhaven Mariners continue to produce positive results with another weekend of strong performances across all grades as they begin to hit their strides in what has been an uneven year.
Last weekend saw the third grade side travel to Berkley while the fourth and fifth grade teams took on the Cardinals of Wollongong.
It was one of the most resilient games of the year for the third grade Mariners as they took to the pitch severely depleted, putting up a hell of a fight against the Dapto Chiefs as they took home a clutch win 9-8.
Antony Lee put in a strong pitching debut as he only allowed three hits over three innings. The Mariners were able to secure an early lead with the Chiefs continuing to hover just behind.
It was an intense fourth period that saw the Chiefs climb back in front with only one innings to go.
Mariners' James Lee and Blake Mitchell hit brilliantly in the final period bringing in two runs which the team still had to defends with the Chief's to bat.
Strong pitching from Lee in the last two innings kept the Chiefs one run short as the Mariners secured the victory.
Doubles hits went to Blake Mitchell 2 and James Lee 1 with Singles going to James Lee 2, Callum McNicol 2, Antony Lee 1, Simon Levy 1, Timothy Parkes 1
Pitching duties were shared between Antony Lee 73 pitches, 36 strikes and 4 strikeouts, Callum McNicol 24 pitches, 14 strikes and 2 strikeouts and James Lee 51 pitches, 32 strikes and 5 strikeouts.
Most of the Mariners players were forced to play their second game for the weekend due to player shortages taking on the Wollongong Cardinals at Cringila on Sunday.
Mariners came out of the gates on fire with their batting which helped them build a healthy lead to put pressure on the Cardinals.
The second innings brought another four runs in for the Mariners, with the Cardinals staying around by picking up four of their own.
It was a tight third with little scoring action which led to the final period of play with only one run between the sides.
Shoalhaven was first to bat, crossing the plate three times with Matt Moore putting forth a strong display with his base running.
Cardinals started the innings strong and with the tying run at the plate a smart double play from Matt Caldron and Bianca Cotter shut the game down, Mariners winning 9-6.
Best hit of the day was the only Triple of the day from Zak Douglas. Doubles went to Matt Caldron 1, Leith Grant 1 with Singles to Matt Moore 1, Leith Grant 1, Bianca Cotter 1.
Matt Caldron pitched the complete game with 84 Pitches 49 strikes and 4 strikeouts.
The Mariners fifth grade side had a bare team who travelled to Cringila on Sunday to take on the Wollongong Cardinals.
Mariners started slow in the first innings allowing Cardinals 12 runs over the plate. Mariners unable to respond. The second innings was scoreless for both sides
The third innings Mariners bats were alive bringing in 11 runs to Cardinals 1. In the fourth Mariners bought in 2 with Cardinals 3 with Cardinals taking a win of 16-13.
Jack Hobday had 3 hits from 3 at bats. Chris Keith and Kalysta Palmer both had a great double outfield hit each. Some outstanding pitching from Ben Quiney who pitched the last 3 innings of the game with 33 pitches 23 strikes and 1 strikeout.
Shoalhaven Mariners will compete in the Country Championships at Blacktown next weekend. Shoalhaven will send a team to compete in the B grade Championships playing teams from Tamworth, Wagga Wagga, Coffs Harbour, Far North Coast, Newcastle and Central Coast.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
