South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Resilient Mariners hit aces in weekend bout

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated August 2 2022 - 6:46am, first published 6:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CLUTCH PLAY: Shoalhaven Mariners fourth grade side secured a big win on Sunday. Picture: TRACY PROVEST

The Shoalhaven Mariners continue to produce positive results with another weekend of strong performances across all grades as they begin to hit their strides in what has been an uneven year.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Baker

Sam Baker

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.