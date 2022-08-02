South Coast Register
More sex abuse charges for swim coach

By Finbar O'Mallon
Updated August 2 2022 - 4:56am, first published 4:45am
Dick Caine was associated with Carss Park Olympic Pool for over 50 years. Picture: Chris Lane

A former Sydney swimming coach now faces 20 historical sexual abuse charges after having 11 more added.

