A project that aims to see the growth the appreciation of traditional languages and develop new pathways into language learning has just received funds from the NSW Government.
South Coast Women's Health and Welfare Aboriginal Corporation has received $49 500 for the Reawaken Dhurga language through song project.
Funds came from the Aboriginal Languages Trust Aboriginal Sustainable Funding Program.
The Yuin Country Collaborative Approach, will provide extended opportunities for language learning and revitalisation.
State member for the South Coast, Shelley Hancock, welcomed the funding announcement.
"Continued funding is always an issue with ensuring Aboriginal led initiatives continue to achieve and succeed," Mrs Hancock said.
"As the only State Government to enact legislation to support Aboriginal languages, I'm proud to see this funding help Aboriginal community-controlled organisations widen the knowledge sharing and learning across NSW and beyond as part of state-based efforts to support languages revitalisation."
The Aboriginal Languages Revival Program provides one-off funding to Aboriginal community organisations and groups to support them to commence or build on smaller scale languages revival projects.
The program aims to promote and raise awareness of Aboriginal languages in communities across NSW.
