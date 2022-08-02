South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Depleted Phoenix squads put forth valiant effort

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated August 3 2022 - 3:02am, first published August 2 2022 - 11:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FOCUS: Phoenix First Grade's Bronte Wright in action. Picture: SCOTT JOHNSON

The South East Phoenix took the green last weekend for the Club Championships.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Baker

Sam Baker

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.