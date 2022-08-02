Depleted Phoenix squads put forth valiant effort

The South East Phoenix took the green last weekend for the Club Championships.
It was always going to be a tough weekend full of strong sides, which was only amplified by the unavailability of several important senior players but overall it was a positive weekend with the youth of the club showing significant promise for the future of the Phoenix.
The South Coast Phoenix had a tough ask going up against a second place Hills United outfit with several key players out for the side.
However, the match provided an opportunity for some girls to get extended run who have been working hard in both training and in the lower grades.
Hills came out hot early scoring their first goal at the four minute mark. This appeared to shake the confidence of the Phoenix who began to rush their passes and create unforced errors as the Hills pressure saw them jump to a 2-0 lead after ten.
The Phoenix however worked their way into the game. Beth Tomlinson and Luella Boulton were resolute in defence while Camille Falshaw made some strong runs.
The Hills unfortunately yet again found the net right before halftime to lead 3-0. The second half saw an energised Phoenix team put strong pressure on the Hills side fueled by the play of Zoe Anderson, Sarah Kilby and Bronte Wright.
The highlight of the match was U/15 player Lillian Skelly who scored on her first grade debut in the 89th minute as the side went on to lose 3-1 in what was a strong effort for the team.
Bronte Wright was named the Worrigee Sports Club player of the match thanks to her well-rounded performance.
Bolstered by a number of players from the younger sides, the U20s put forth a brave display.
The Hills United who are a top six side didn't phase the Phoenix at times as they more than matched them at portions throughout the game.
At halftime Hills only led 1-0 coming from a lapse of concentration on one possession.
Young guns Olivia Bugg, Emily McNeil, Rachel Jervis and April Rowley all produced great performances with Hannah De Rooey coming off the bench and showing she wasn't out of place at a higher level.
Despite the girls putting in a strong second half showing, Hills scored another early into the period as Phoenix started to push forward in search of an equaliser which resulted in a third to the visitors with time ticking away.
Kirra Jackson was named as the Worrigee Sports Club player of the match.
Yet again the U16 age group were another decimated by injuries and absences.
A number of younger players again stepped up with four from the U15s suiting up as well as Leilani Bagley playing up from the U14s.
The Phoenix coaches praised the resilience of the girls against one of the competitions strongest teams under tough conditions.
The U15s Phoenix were excellent on the weekend putting in one of their strongest games of the season against a Hills side who they sit equal with on the ladder.
It was a tightly contested first half that saw both sides digging in with a strong defensive display, as the scores read 0-0 at halftime.
Coming into the second period though the Phoenix looked determined and focused to get on the board as they managed to score two strong goals via a Tanishi Reddy double who electrified the crowd with her play.
The 14s started their game strongly against a well organised Hills United team but unfortunately it wouldn't stay that way.
The Phoenix midfield of Sofie, Zahli and Leilani worked well together to create a few early opportunities for the strikers. Their persistence paid off in the eighth minute when Lily ran on to a well weighted pass and her shot beat the diving Hills keeper to give the girls a 1-0 lead.
Hills Utd quickly reorganised themselves and fought back with the equaliser in the 10th minute.
Hills ran out winners in a 6-1 defeat for the Phoenix, but there was still a lot of positive takeaways including the performances of Anna and Ellie Pridgeon who stepped up from the U12s and put forth a strong effort.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
