Further charges laid over alleged historical sexual abuse by former swim coach

Further charges have been laid by members of Strike Force Coco as part of ongoing investigations into alleged historical sexual abuse by a former swim coach in Sydney's south.
In January 2021, officers from Kings Cross Police Area Command received information about multiple sexual and indecent assaults of a teenage girl at a swim school at Carss Park in the 1970s.
Kings Cross detectives subsequently established Strike Force Coco to investigate the matter.
Following extensive inquiries, strike force detectives arrested a 76-year-old man at a home at Condell Park on June 22, 2022.
He was taken to Bankstown Police Station and charged with six counts of carnal knowledge teacher of girl aged 10-17 years and three counts of assault female and commit act of indecency - between 14 and 16.
The charges related to the alleged indecent and sexual and assault of two girls - when they were aged 15-16 - on a number of occasions in the mid-1970s while they were under his authority as a swimming coach.
The man was refused bail to appear at Bankstown Local Court where he was granted conditional bail to appear at Sutherland Local Court today ( August 2, 2022).
As a result of on-going inquiries, the man was today charged at court with an additional seven counts of carnal knowledge teacher of girl aged 10-17 years and a further four counts of indecent assault of female.
The charges relate to alleged sexual offences committed by the man against three girls who were aged between 10 and 15 in the 1970's as well as a woman in 1992 who was 24-years-old at the time.
Investigations under Strike Force Coco are ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
