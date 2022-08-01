The phenomenon of "mum-guilt" features strongly throughout a Berry author's new novel, which also delves into the underbelly of au pairs.
Advertisement
Foodie and fiction writer Tori Haschka aimed to capture the effects of 2020 and the strain on mothers with young kids in her newest book A Recipe for Family, but without actually labelling it "a pandemic".
I don't think there is a mother of children in the last three years who hasn't been pushed to their limits.- Tori Haschka
"I don't think there is a mother of small or school-aged children in the last three years who hasn't been pushed to their limits and tried to prove to world everything is okay, but they are just keeping head above water," she said.
"I didn't want to write about the pandemic, I don't think people want to read about the pandemic as I think we're all still processing ... but the pandemic is there as a dark punchline at the end."
That said, Haschka has not given away the ending of her latest novel, which also intertwines a love for comfort food with laughs and drama.
The writer is no stranger to deadlines having published novels, cookbooks and numerous articles for an array of news outlets in the past, but this book was tough because she was trying to juggle her work with looking after two kids under six, a husband who worked long hours or was away and a pandemic turning life upside down.
For nearly two years the writer began work at the hour bakers do and poured her creative thoughts onto a page before her children awoke, and then again in the dark hours of night when they went to bed (or quietly watched Bluey on a screen).
"Working mothers are being asked by the world to do two jobs at the same time and what kind of compromises do you make to keep your head above water," she said.
Prior to the pandemic the compromise was using the services of an au pair (or live in nanny), but Haschka said the onset of COVID-19 forced her tribe to leave the Northern Beaches of Sydney to her mum's house in Berry.
The move was to shield her chronic asthmatic son from potential harm while also allowing them to see their family rather than be barred by lockdowns.
A Recipe for Family follows on from her previous novel Grace Under Pressure, set "in the same world" with old characters popping up amongst the new.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.