South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Berry author Tori Haschka targets mum-guilt and the underbelly of au pairs in new book

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated August 1 2022 - 11:03pm, first published 6:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT HOME: Foodie and fiction writer Tori Haschka says her new novel took many re-writes, but the finished product shows what's going on below the surface of women who look like they have it all together. Picture: Supplied
AT HOME: Foodie and fiction writer Tori Haschka says her new novel took many re-writes, but the finished product shows what's going on below the surface of women who look like they have it all together. Picture: Supplied

The phenomenon of "mum-guilt" features strongly throughout a Berry author's new novel, which also delves into the underbelly of au pairs.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.