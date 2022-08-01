Avondale hands Shoalhaven first loss this season

The Shoalies undefeated run has come to an end at the hands of a tough Avondale squad, 31-12.
It has been a dynamite 2022 campaign for the Shoalies but they just couldn't match the second half energy of an Avondale squad that used the final period of play to run away with the game.
Advertisement
READ MORE:
It looked set to be another Shoalies blowout when they started up 12-0, but with Avondale equalising before halftime and quickly scoring after the break, it appeared to suck the energy from a Shoalies squad facing their first real bout of adversity.
Skipper Will Miller speaking on the loss, said they always knew they were going to be in for a hard fight against Avondale.
"It was a hard game and like I've said before Avondale are a tough side and I think if we don't have the right attitude going in then it'll end up that way," he said.
"I don't think we moved them around much and we just didn't tick very well compared to last time."
Miller blamed a lot of the team's issues on the defensive end, an area the Shoalies have been dominant in for most of the year.
"Defensively to give up that many points is pretty poor and that's going to be a real focus at training," he said.
"We just have to try and get back to what we've done all year, which is have a very bold line and work really hard for each other."
The Shoalies won the earlier season clash against Avondale, 49-5 but Miller noted that last week's squad was very different to earlier in the year.
"I think they had a few players back, and they're a bigger side so when they started to get momentum I don't think we responded with the right attitude," he said.
Miller said he hopes to see the team respond positively from the loss and believes it's the perfect wakeup call for the Shoalies to make sure their a-game is set heading into the most pivotal rounds of the year.
"We don't need to panic or anything, we just need to look ahead to next weekend and improve on the areas we didn't execute."
"It's frustrating how we played but it's also not a hard fix, and there's a few technical things we need to clean up but I'm not worried."
For the first time this season the Shoalies have moved out of first place, with the Tech Waratahs now claiming top position after their 36-15 win over Bowral.
The Shoalies will look to get back in the winners column on the road against the third place Shamrocks.
Advertisement
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.