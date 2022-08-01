Nowra para-triathlete Jonathan Goerlach claims bronze at Commonwealth Games

The sporting world has congratulated former Nowra Para-triathlete Jonathan Goerlach, who became a Commonwealth Games medallist over the weekend.
Birmingham marks the first time that a Para-triathlon vision impaired event has taken place at the Games.
Goerlach and his guide David Mainwaring claimed bronze in the men's PTVI triathlon final. Fellow Aussie Sam Harding and guide Harvey Luke took silver.
Speaking to the Mercury ahead of the Games in May, Goerlach said he was proud to compete in Birmingham.
"There's not many bigger opportunities in the world than to represent your country."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
