South Coast v Tropical North: states compete in tastiest tap water contest

It's state versus state, mate versus mate - but there's not a football in sight. This state of origin contest is one for the experts who keep our taps running.
Shoalhaven City Council will face off with Mackay Regional Council this week in the annual Water of Origin competition.
The goal: to determine which state is home to Australia's best-tasting tap water.
Held by the Water Industry Operators Association of Australia (WIOA), the Water of Origin is a follow-up to the organisation's national Best Tasting Tap Water contest.
Shoalhaven Water won the NSW/ACT category earlier this year, and now local water will be taste-tested against samples from tropical north Queensland.
WIOA managing director George Wall said the contest is all about recognising local teams' hard work, with a fun and exciting twist.
"The competition will recognise and acknowledge the individuals and organisations that are stepping up, some in very trying circumstances, to make sure their communities are supplied with safe drinking water every day," he said.
"We want to use the competition to let people know the great work that is going on in local communities around Australia and help shape and secure Australia's water future."
Water of Origin will be judged and the award presented at the WIOA Conference, happening in Logan on Wednesday.
The award has been a feature of the event for eight years; the current score is five-three to Queensland.
Both the Water of Origin and the national Best Tasting Tap Water competition are sponsored by Ixom - a supplier of water treatment plants in Australia.
