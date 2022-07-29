Artie Smith Oval upgrade continues to rise

The multi-million dollar upgrade of Artie Smith Oval has continued with work commencing on a number of exciting features.
It was recently announced that the southern component of the Shoalhaven Community and Recreation Project (SCaRP) project in Bomaderry is currently underway.
The SCaRP project is an exciting one for both the athletes and sporting clubs of our region as the development will be provide several new state of the art sporting facilities.
The facilities include a State-Level Cricket and Australian Football League facility as well as four court Croquet facility funded jointly by Shoalhaven City Council and the Bushfire Local Economic Recovery (BLER) Program.
This program was co-funded by the Australian and NSW Government with an $8 million grant and $12 million investment from council.
Recent weather has stalled certain aspects of construction but the council remains confident that the project will still meet it's opening target of mid next year.
The AFL and Cricket Clubhouse is nearing completion along with isolation of the selected on-street parking areas.
A contemporary regional sporting facility is right around the corner for the Shoalhaven, which will provide quality grounds for local teams while also attracting major sporting events to the region.
Construction is scheduled to be finished by mid-2023.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
