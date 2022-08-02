On August 7 from 8.00am to 2.00pm, the Culburra Beach Markets will be held to share and promote local food, local producers, crafts, plants, clothing, hand made goodies, locally made home wares plus so much more. Come along and enjoy their coastal friendly markets, have a chat with a local stall holder or grab some tasty brunch, or lunch from the local food vendors or visit the many cafes and coffee houses across our town. They look forward to seeing you at the local Culburra Beach Markets! Shop Local - Support Local - Buy Local.