South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News
Things to Do

Music, to markets - Here's some things you can do this week in the Shoalhaven.

Tom McGann
By Tom McGann
August 2 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Grigoryan Brothers are on their way to the Shoalhaven. Picture supplied.

The Grigoryan Brothers 'This is us'

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom McGann

Tom McGann

Journalist

Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register who loves writing about the community, politics and business. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text me on 0460 297 987

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.