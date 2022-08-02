The Grigoryan Brothers 'This is us'
Encore Cafe and Bar, Nowra
On August 5 at 8.00pm, come see a musical reflection of Australia. Acclaimed guitarists Slava and Leonard Grigoryan have created a suite of music inspired by objects personally selected from the National Museum of Australia's vast collection, tracing Australia's diverse and complex history.
The Vanns Regional Tour
Marlin Hotel, Ulladulla
After launching 2022 with a run of huge sell-out shows, The VANNS are getting back on the road and hitting some of the country's favourite regional centres. In their biggest headline run to date, the NSW South Coast four-piece are touring top to bottom, east to west and back again before heading back into the studio to deliver new music before the year is out. The Vanns perform in Ulladulla on August 5. Tickets can be purchased online.
Regenerating Australia Community Workshop
El Horses, 22 Berry St, Nowra
Come for a community hosted gathering to watch the short film, Regenerating Australia, and shape community visions for a thriving Shoalhaven region in 2030. This is a time to come together, to connect and co-create positive stories for our future, exploring steps towards our visions. This event may spark ideas for regenerating the Shoalhaven. This event is on August 7 from 3.00pm.
Dirty Dick's Interactive Theatre Dinner
The Country Club, St Georges Basin
On August 5 at 6.45pm, come and join in with a brilliant stage show with madcap comedy, witty songs, saucy fun and hysterical games with lots of audience involvement. Eat, drink and laugh with this interactive theatre. Tickets can be purchased online, or by phoning 4443 0666. Tickets sell fast, so be quick.
Culburra Beach Monthly Markets
Culburra Beach
On August 7 from 8.00am to 2.00pm, the Culburra Beach Markets will be held to share and promote local food, local producers, crafts, plants, clothing, hand made goodies, locally made home wares plus so much more. Come along and enjoy their coastal friendly markets, have a chat with a local stall holder or grab some tasty brunch, or lunch from the local food vendors or visit the many cafes and coffee houses across our town. They look forward to seeing you at the local Culburra Beach Markets! Shop Local - Support Local - Buy Local.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register who loves writing about the community, politics and business. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text me on 0460 297 987
