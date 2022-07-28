It is important to drink safely and look after your mates when you're out.
Drinking alcohol can affect your ability to make decisions and protect yourself.
Following a few simple tips can ensure you and your mates have a safe night out.
Tips to help you stay safe:
Know what you're drinking. Don't accept drinks from strangers, don't leave your drink unattended and avoid batch drinks like punches that may have unknown ingredients and alcohol content.
Pace yourself. Count your drinks, try a low-alcohol alternative, or have a 'spacer' of water between alcoholic drinks. Don't let people continually top up your drink, as it's hard to keep track of your alcohol consumption.
Eat before or while you are drinking. If you have a full stomach, alcohol will be absorbed more slowly. Avoid salty snacks, as these make you drink more.
Stay busy. If you have something to do, you tend to drink less such as playing pool or dancing.
Trust your feelings and instincts. If you feel unsafe, uncomfortable, or worried for any reason, get somewhere safe and find someone you trust.
Have a 'plan B'. Plans change quickly, ensure you have multiple options to get home safely. . Always tell your mates where you're going. If you decide to go home early, leave the group or even just going to the bathroom, let your mates know.
Keep an eye on your mates! If you are going out in a group, plan to arrive together and leave together. Never leave a friend who's been drinking on their own. If you're at a party, check in with them during the night to see how they're doing. If something doesn't look right, let a friend know you are uncomfortable or worried about their safety.
Sometimes sticking together isn't enough, you need to recognise when you might need to call for help.
Please remember - Do not Drink and Drive
As always, in case of emergency, call (000). Non Emergencies contact Police Assistance Line on 131444 or your local police. To provide anonymous information call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Domestic and Family Violence Info visit www.police.nsw.gov.au. Shoalhaven Domestic Violence Officers. 4421 9666 or 4421 9665. Email shoaldvlo@police.nsw.gov.au Remember you can Dob in a Druggie any time you like by contacting Nowra Police on 4421 9699 or ringing Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000. If it looks suss, report it. Do not drink and drive.
