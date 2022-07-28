It was strong weekend of football for the South East Phoenix across all grades, as they all put forth top efforts, with three of the five teams coming away victorious.
It was a frustrating game for the first grade Phoenix in a clash against the Camden Tigers as they went down 2-0 in a closely fought contest on Sunday.
The Phoenix started on the back foot conceding a goal in the first two minutes, with things only getting worse when live wire striker Bronte Trew had to be replaced following a clash with Camden's goalkeeper during her second one on one attempt.
Trew narrowly missed the first and the keeper made a brave save to deny her on the second attempt which resulted in the striker being replaced.
Despite dominating possession and hitting the woodwork on three occasions the Phoenix were unable to find the net through a combination of close chances and their keeper making some great saves to prevent them from getting on the scoresheet.
The girls showed great spirit to stay in the contest after the visitors scored a second via penalty kick and never gave up trying, playing some entertaining football through good combination play and the use of the wide spaces to get both wingers into the game.
The First Grade Worrigee Sports Club player of the match was Beth Tomlinson who was on target with several set play deliveries and is one of the teams youngsters developing her craft in the senior group.
Meanwhile the U20 Phoenix, through a second-half turnaround were able to secure a big 4-2 victory.
Ella Munro opened the scoring for her side, rounding the keeper and placing the ball into an empty net following some strong build up play.
A crazy five-minute span saw the opposition take back the lead to go into halftime ahead 3-1.
The Phoenix responded very well out of halftime with Amanda Carney securing the equalizer early into the period.
However, the main storyline of the second half was the dynamic play of some young guns from the U15's.
April Rowley wasted little time in making an impression, securing two fantastic goals for her side, with Lily Skelly, Jess De Wit and Tanishi Reddy all positively impacting the play of the Phoenix as they chalked up another win for the books.
Jess Abbott was named Worrigee Sports Club player of the match, with her dynamic play translating across dual positions throughout the game.
The U16s Phoenix went down to the wire with the Tigers but unfortunately lost in the dying minutes, 1-0.
Despite the result the girls played extremely well, marshalled expertly by Gwen Eyeland and Jess De Wit who were good amongst a courageous group of players.
Rachel Jervis and Oivia Bugg worked hard in the midfield to provide opportunities for the strikers, this performance should give the Phoenix confidence to move forward and perform well again next week as they head into the final third of the season.
The Phoenix took their play to the next level in a dynamite performance against the Tigers, winning with ease 6-0.
Zoe Anderson's side stuck to their game plan and played the 'Phoenix' style of possession football combined with tenacious defending to make it a tough day at the office for the Tigers.
The Phoenix completely orchestrated the tempo of the game, scoring three goals in each half as they proved too much to handle for their opponent.
Olivia Bugg,Chelsea Edgerton, Rachel Jervis and April Rowley each scored one goal, while Lily Skelly got two.
The U14s Phoenix also put on an absolute clinic last weekend as they found the net seven times in what was another dominating display of football.
Lily Heckenberg got the party started for her side, soon securing her second on the day after a defence splitting ball from Mel Buchnan set her up.
The back four were showing great composure on the ball which helped the Phoenix girls build pressure on the Tigers, this paid off with Lily getting her hat trick prior to half time.
The second half started with Tigers increasing their intensity which was rewarded with a goal after only 2 minutes, this stunned the home team into action as Phoenix went on to record another 4 scored by Leilani Bagley, Mel Buchnan ( 1 each ) and Lily Heckenberg added to her tally with a double toward the end following some good ball and player movement by the midfielders.
It was a dynamite performance for the youngsters who showed the future of Phoenix football is very bright.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
