Strange things are inspiring fun in the Shoalhaven

Strange things are happening on the South Coast and it is all inspired by a television show.
The Netflix series Stranger Things has just aired its 4th season and as fans catch their breath and begin the long wait for season 5, local business owners are feeling the ripple effects of what is becoming a cultural phenomenon.
For those who are not familiar with the show, Stranger Things centres around group of teenagers and their battle with supernatural forces of evil and it is set in the 80s. This group of kids play the game Dungeons and Dragons together in what is known as the Hellfire Club.
Dungeons and Dragons is a fantasy tabletop game in which players create a character with specific abilities and alignments and they attempt to work as a team to overcome a challenge or encounter run by a dungeon master, or 'DM'.
On the South Coast there are three stores that actively promote and run Dungeons and Dragons on the premises. Those stores are Good Games in Nowra, Guild Hall Games in Bomaderry and Grimdark Games in Warrawong. All three of these stores have experienced growth in the Dungeons and Dragons scene as a result of the popularity of Stranger Things.
Mitch Kearney of Good Games Nowra says the impact of Stranger Things on the popularity of Dungeons and Dragons has been very noticeable.
"Absolutely, I think the best impact it has had has been across generations - we have had families who watch the show come into the store to start up a DnD together," He said.
Mitch went on to explain that the show does a good job of showing people what the game is before they come to the store.
"There is a better understanding from parents about how DnD is an imaginative team-building exercise," he said.
Brandon Sosoli of Grimdark Games has also noted an increase in interest and numbers since the popularity of Stranger Things.
"We run DnD on Tuesday nights with three in-house Dungeon Masters and we have been maxing out tables every week," he said.
Brandon agrees that recently there has been a spike in numbers.
"We have seen an influx of new players," he said.
Daniel Jandausch of Guild Hall Games echoed the sentiment regarding the table top game's popularity in recent times.
"My store has not really run DnD since COVID-19 hit but I have definitely sold extra product to people saying they wanted to try the game out having seen it on Stranger Things," he said.
Daniel also agreed that the way the game is featured on the show makes it easier for people to grasp and more accessible as a result.
So, if you are someone with a hankering for some tabletop fantasy roleplay gaming, all three of these stores can be found and contacted on Facebook. Grimdark Games and Good Games both host Dungeons and Dragons in store and would be happy to hear from you.
