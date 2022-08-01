YOU don't have to be homeless to attend and benefit from the Thrive Together Fair.
The fair is a free one-day event that connects people doing it tough with local services and support they might need.
Advertisement
Shoalhaven City Council is hosting the Thrive Together Fair on Wednesday August 3 at the Shoalhaven Indoor Sports Centre in Bomaderry from 10am to 2pm.
The Fair will have financial, housing, legal, government, physical and mental health and wellbeing support all under one roof.
Some of the supports available on the day include health checks and referrals to health appointments, advice on how to apply for government rebates and vouchers, legal advice, information on seniors and disability government and non-government services, and education and employment assistance services.
There will also be lots of free activities including, a free barbecue, local entertainment, access to free haircuts, shower and laundry facilities, music jam sessions, mobile library and kids' activities, and lots of giveaways.
Council will also be giving out free dignity bags, filled with essential living items that have been generously donated by community members.
'Escabags' will also be available to those in need. 'Escape Bags' are filled with the essentials that someone experiencing domestic abuse may need when escaping a dangerous or abusive situation.
Mayor of Shoalhaven City Council, Councillor Amanda Findley, encourages anyone in need to come along.
"Whether you're facing financial problems, housing hardships, experiencing homelessness, or have been affected by the recent natural disasters and pandemic, everyone is welcome to come along and enjoy the day," Cr Findley said.
"The fair is a great opportunity to connect with others, access support service, and have some fun."
For more information, contact our Community Connections team on 1300 923 111 or communityconnections@shoalhaven.nsw.gov.au.
The Fair will also have:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.