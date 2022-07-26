Dreaming with eyes open at Bundanon

New exhibitions are full of colour Advertising Feature

Shoalhaven Regional Gallery is full of colour this month with three exciting exhibitions showing until August 27.

Points on a Path - The art of Grace Burzese fills the main gallery with vibrant colour and full-body gesture. Grace's exciting and energetic abstractions overflow with emotion, colour, and the movement of dance.



Curator Max Dingle OAM notes that "This is art by an intelligent, courageous artist who approaches artmaking with a sense of adventure; exploring materials, colour, the real and illusion in dimensions of space."

Valley Pathways is James Gulliver Hancock's nostalgic exploration of the South Coast environment. James reinterprets the graphics of 1980s South Coast surf town designs from his childhood to create a personal map of place within a playful multi-media practice.



Julie Paterson's Modest Fancies in the Parlour is inspired by the self-sufficient practices of the Meroogal sisters at this local historic house. The sisters made their home comfortable and maintained a sense of gentility by mending what they had.

Alongside these exhibitions is also a 'sneak peek' into the collection: Opening the Door a Crack, running until the end of August.

A few places remain in Julie Paterson's Modest Fancies Slow-stitch Workshop on Saturday, August 6, James Gulliver Hancock will present an intergenerational workshop on Saturday, August 20 and 'Hand building with Clay' will begin later in August with local artist Nicole Ison.

