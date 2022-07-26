Dementia talks on at the libraries

Being brain healthy is relevant at any age, whether you are young, old or in between.
However, it is particularly important once you reach middle age as this is when changes start to occur in the brain.
Sadly, dementia is the second leading cause of death of Australians and the leading cause of death for women.
In 2022, it is estimated that almost 1.6 million people in Australia are involved in the care of someone living with dementia.
Without a medical breakthrough, the number of people with dementia is expected to increase to almost 1.1 million by 2058.
While we cannot change getting older, genetics or family history, scientific research suggests that changing certain health and lifestyle habits may make a big difference to reducing or delaying your risk of developing dementia.
Ulladulla and Nowra libraries in partnership with Anglicare, are hosting three weekly workshops that cover the most relevant areas of dementia.
These presentations will help you to understand what dementia is and how you can reduce the risk of experiencing this along with the best way communities can support those suffering from dementia.
Presentations will be on July 27, August 3 and August 12 with Nowra's running from 10am-11am and Ulladulla's from 2pm-3pm.
Bookings can be made at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or by calling Ulladulla Library on 4444 8820 or Nowra Library on 4429 3705.
Shoalhaven Regional Gallery is full of colour this month with three exciting exhibitions showing until August 27.
Points on a Path - The art of Grace Burzese fills the main gallery with vibrant colour and full-body gesture. Grace's exciting and energetic abstractions overflow with emotion, colour, and the movement of dance.
Curator Max Dingle OAM notes that "This is art by an intelligent, courageous artist who approaches artmaking with a sense of adventure; exploring materials, colour, the real and illusion in dimensions of space."
Valley Pathways is James Gulliver Hancock's nostalgic exploration of the South Coast environment. James reinterprets the graphics of 1980s South Coast surf town designs from his childhood to create a personal map of place within a playful multi-media practice.
Julie Paterson's Modest Fancies in the Parlour is inspired by the self-sufficient practices of the Meroogal sisters at this local historic house. The sisters made their home comfortable and maintained a sense of gentility by mending what they had.
Alongside these exhibitions is also a 'sneak peek' into the collection: Opening the Door a Crack, running until the end of August.
A few places remain in Julie Paterson's Modest Fancies Slow-stitch Workshop on Saturday, August 6, James Gulliver Hancock will present an intergenerational workshop on Saturday, August 20 and 'Hand building with Clay' will begin later in August with local artist Nicole Ison.
For more information on exhibitions and workshops visit shoalhavenregionalgallery.com.au/bookings
Bundanon has just announced their 2022 Writers Week program, taking place at Bundanon from September 3-4.
Titled Dreaming with Eyes Open, the program invites audiences of all ages to become fully immersed in a program of talks, walks and workshops with award-winning writers and storytellers.
Writers in the program include Delia Falconer, Jonica Newby, A.L. Tait, Dale Newman, Kate Forsyth, Diego Bonetto and KhroniK.
As part of the program, Falconer and Newby will discuss writing on climate and concepts of landscape; KhroniK will lead a spoken art workshop; A.L. Tait and Dale Newman will present a creative writing and illustration workshop for children aged nine to 14; Kate Forsyth and A.L. Tait will talk about dreamscapes and finding inspiration in the environment; and Diego Bonetto will discuss his brand-new book Eat Weeds: A Field Guide to Foraging.
Presented in partnership with South Coast Writers Centre, this mini festival event considers the ideas of inner and outer landscapes that run throughout Bundanon's current exhibition season Parallel Landscapes.
The program also includes guided exhibition tours and talks.
When booking tickets online, registrants can opt in to stay the night at Bundanon. This package includes a two-course dinner, continental breakfast and an early morning yoga session overlooking the Shoalhaven River.
Find out more and book online at bundanon.com.au