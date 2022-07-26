Dementia talks on at the libraries Advertising Feature

Being brain healthy is relevant at any age, whether you are young, old or in between.

However, it is particularly important once you reach middle age as this is when changes start to occur in the brain.

Sadly, dementia is the second leading cause of death of Australians and the leading cause of death for women.

In 2022, it is estimated that almost 1.6 million people in Australia are involved in the care of someone living with dementia.

Without a medical breakthrough, the number of people with dementia is expected to increase to almost 1.1 million by 2058.

While we cannot change getting older, genetics or family history, scientific research suggests that changing certain health and lifestyle habits may make a big difference to reducing or delaying your risk of developing dementia.

Ulladulla and Nowra libraries in partnership with Anglicare, are hosting three weekly workshops that cover the most relevant areas of dementia.

These presentations will help you to understand what dementia is and how you can reduce the risk of experiencing this along with the best way communities can support those suffering from dementia.



Presentations will be on July 27, August 3 and August 12 with Nowra's running from 10am-11am and Ulladulla's from 2pm-3pm.