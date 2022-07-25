Criterium to dominate remainder of season

Criterium rides will dominate the remainder of the Nowra Velo Club season due to road damage, organisers say.
Merrick Law, Cameron Harrison, Dean Byrne and Andrew McCann were the grade winners at the Nowra Velo Club's criterium program on the Albatross Aviation Technology Park on Sunday.
Merrick Law's A grade win came over visiting Illawarra rider, Tirian McManus.
These two riders had followed and early attack by Chris Harrison in their race and they just kept going, spreading out the field that was chasing in bits and pieces with no let up to the end.
As this was a combined A and B race, Cam Harrison placed third in the event with a close sprint finish over Brad oaten and Gavin Nethery.
While these riders scored individually, the team winner on the day was the Access Storage combine where they won C grade with Byrne but also took four of the top five positions over the line.
After Byrne had scored a solo win, Dave Gray took the bunch sprint for second, ahead of Trent Wiseman, Gary Bryce (Coffeeliscious), Bill Stahlhut, Lynne Vaughan (Hanlon Windows), Jon Schol (Coffeeliscious), Tony Kuipers (Access) and Mike Berriman (Coffeeliscious).
Hanlon Windows are the improving team in the second half of this years series and they placed second to Access in this round.
This team had an individual win Law and they placed consistently with Gavin Nethery, Mark Williams, Jamie Overton, Lynne Vaughan, Pat McGill and Frank Neri.
Both the Allen Price and Scarratts team and the Coffeeliscious struggled for numbers on the start line in this program and despite this Cameron Harrison was the top placed B rider while Michael Thompson and Jason Crump were the only other team rider to score any points.
Thompson had placed second in the D grade event behind Andrew McCann (Southern Highlands CC) with a 200 metre gap back to the bunch sprinting for third position. This went to new junior, Parker Jobson, ahead of Jamie Overton, Rob Pickard, Jo Chalain, Pat McGill and Frank Neri.
Coffeeliscious have won the series the previous two years and they seem content with a relaxed approach to the series this year.
Due to road damage, the Nowra Velo Club will continue with criterium racing for the most part in the remainder of the 2022 program.
