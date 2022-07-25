South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Vale Aunty Colleen Dixon: The story behind the prominent Djirringanj and Ngarigo elder

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
July 25 2022 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Senior Djirringanj and Ngarigo Elder, Colleen Dixon was known by many for her deep love of family and constant advocacy for the inclusion of her people and culture. Photo supplied.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised that this article contains images and names of people who have died.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amandine Ahrens

Amandine Ahrens

Journalist

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.