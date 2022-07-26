Millhouse Art Society - Winter Art Exhibition
69A Princes Hwy, Milton
The Exhibition is a mixture of the colourful, the contemporary and the traditional - original artworks to suit all tastes. All artworks are created by local artists. The Exhibition is a mixture of the colourful, the contemporary and the traditional - original artworks to suit all tastes. All artworks are created by local artists. This event runs on weekends until August 31.
Grace Burzese - Points on a Path
12 Berry Street, Nowra
Grace Burzese works in the fields of painting, drawing, sculpture and ceramics. Her process based art making is inspired by the exploration and play of colour, materials and form. Abstraction for Grace allows for an open identification with how one relates to being. In the questioning of self, feelings and perceptions are reduced to colour, mark and form - a language and sensibility which does not identify with known or understood imagery, but rather how something is sensed and embodied. This exhibition runs every day until August 27.
Nowra FunFair
Next to Nowra Stocklands
Come and enjoy the first ever Nowra FunFair. With over 12 rides for kids and adults alike, carnival games and carnival food, this will be a day or night out for all to enjoy. Wrist bands for unlimited rides can be purchased online, or at the gate. This event runs July 29 and 30 from 10.00am to 2.00pm, then again from 3.00pm to 7.00pm.
Cupitt's Estate Free Music
58 Washburton Road, Ulladulla
Come along and enjoy the Estate made wine, craft beer, and delicious food while singing along to their fabulous local talent who play with a backdrop of the green rolling hills of Milton, the Budawang ranges and Burrill Lake. This free event runs Sunday, July 31.
Berry Farmers' Market
Berry Showground
Berry Farmers' Market is a genuine produce-only weekly Farmers' Market at the Berry Showground running every Thursday from 3pm to 5pm. Come and support local agriculture, arts and crafts or simply have a chat at this friendly, community evening out in Berry.
The Great Australian Show with Benn Gunn
16 Currarong Road
The Great Australian Show - Benn Gunn's Rocking Tribute To Aussie 'Kultcha'. Come along for a night of music with Benn Gunn and his tribute to Australia. It's all to raise money for your local charity - Currarong RFS. Tickets are available now online. This event runs on Saturday, July 30.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register who loves writing about the community, politics and business. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text me on 0460 297 987
