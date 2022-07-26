The two-year wait is finally over as 2022 officially marked the return of the 'Kane Vandenberg' Digger Day.
The previous week of weather didn't provide much hope but the sun shone brightly down on the sizeable crowd that had gathered at Rugby Park in Nowra.
Chairman Rick Meehan and vice-chairman Fred Campbell had grins from ear-to-ear as Meehan remarked it was one of the best crowds he had seen at the venue in a long time.
The day initially began with a hitch as the Army Red Berets parachute team who were supposed to descend from above and land on the playing field, were unable to do so as a result of an unserviceable air craft that restricted them from being able to do a test-jump beforehand.
Fortunately this would be the only hiccup on what was otherwise a fantastic day in the Shoalhaven.
Australia's most decorated veteran Keith Payne (Victoria Cross and Member of the Order of Australia) again made the trip to the Shoalhaven. Mr Payne, now 88, has attended every Digger Day since the events inception, travelling from Queensland for the big day.
The event's military royalty were flown into Rugby Park via helicopters from CHC Helicopters and the Royal Australian Navy, with the events committee escorting them from the vehicles.
Shoalhaven and Kiama rugby players along with young military cadets from the region gathered on the field as Mr Payne and other VC, GC and CV recipients wished all the players the best as smiles and laughs were exchanged.
Acclaimed violinist Rachel Bostock then delivered a moving rendition of the Last Post that echoed around the venue, leaving a powerful impression on all those in attendance.
Luke Meehan, son of Rick, kept the event's tradition going by kicking the game ball much to the delight of the crowd.
The undefeated Shoalies and sixth place Kiama then readied themselves to clash in front of an animated audience as the home side donned their special edition 'Digger Day' jerseys.
It was another fast start for the Shoalhaven Rugby Club, quickly getting on the board in the first few minutes, by halftime the home side lead 27-0 over Kiama as they continued to display their dominant brand of rugby.
Kiama was able to get on the board but it did little to stop the Shoalies onslaught as they walked away victorious, 50-5 and maintain their undefeated record.
It was also an exciting day for Tui Aberahama who ran out his 300th game with the Shoalies, this time with the second grade side who also came away with a win in a tight 28-22 victory.
The day concluded with more laughter, banter and smiles as everyone retreated to the clubhouse for a meal together supplied by the hard-working members and volunteers of the Shoalhaven Rugby Club.
Speaking after the event, Rick Meehan said he couldn't have hoped for a better day.
"Honestly that was close to one of the biggest crowds we have ever had down at Rugby Park, it was spectacular," he said.
Meehan said the highlight was being able to put the spotlight back onto Australian's veterans after a tumultuous two years.
"They've been overshadowed in recent times and it was just great for them to get the recognition they deserve," he said.
12 years on and 'Digger Day' only continues to become bigger and better thanks to the dedicated members of the Shoalies and support of the Shoalhaven community.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
