The Shoalhaven Business Chamber has lashed out at local council over delays to the Jervis Bay interchange project.
'Get out of the way' was the main message the chamber were pushing to the council after the project had recently faced issues.
Advertisement
A temporary delay of the Jervis Bay flyover project came after the majority of council voted to halt the acquisition of land needed for the project to Transport NSW.
The Shoalhaven City Council Mayor, Amanda Findley said the sale halt comes as she believed the council need more information from Transport NSW regarding the project.
"I want to make it clear that Shoalhaven City councillors support the Jervis Bay interchange," Mrs Findley said.
"The reason why the land acquisition was temporarily put on hold was to enable councillors to be briefed by Transport NSW on the use of the land."
Roads Spokesperson for the Shoalhaven Business Chamber, Tony Emery said the Chamber want a better explanation as to why the project was halted.
"Whilst we appreciate that Councillors may want more information, this request for more information shouldn't have come at the 11th hour and cause major delays to what is the next biggest infrastructure project in our region," Mr Emery said.
"We would appreciate a clear explanation as to why this was done."
Mr Emery said he was disappointed at the decision of a majority of Shoalhaven City Councillors and the Mayor to block the Jervis Bay Road Interchange project.
"The Shoalhaven Business Chamber supports the Jervis Bay Road Interchange project," Mr Emery said.
"We backed our local State MPs Gareth Ward and Shelley Hancock who worked hard to secure the funding for the project."
READ MORE:
According to Mr Emery, there had been discussions regarding the project between the Business Chamber and council for a long time, stressing the fact the chamber had been working with council on the project.
Discussions ranged from lights, a round-a-bout and a decision to provide grade-separated interchange after four years of discussions about what was the best approach.
Mr Emery said the Jervis Bay Round intersection is the busiest intersection on the Princes Highway south of Nowra and there should be no politics at play in the construction of the needed infrastructure project.
"Upgrading it will result in reduced delays and fewer accidents and injuries," he said.
"The upgrade is good for the community and good for local business."
Advertisement
In a final plea to the Shoalhaven City Council, Mr Emery on behalf of the Business Chamber called on Council to back the interchange project and with the NSW Government and local State MPs to get the project delivered on time.
"The Chamber is more interested in results than any politicking that may be involved," he said.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register who loves writing about the community, politics and business. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text me on 0460 297 987
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register who loves writing about the community, politics and business. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text me on 0460 297 987
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.