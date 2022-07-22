Bridge Creek Bridge - The River Road, Mogood, receiving $960,000 to be given to the Shoalhaven City Council

Boondabah Bridge - The River Road, Brooman, receiving $530,000 to be given to the Shoalhaven City Council

Katchencarry Creek Bridge - Upper Brogo Road, Veronca, receiving $1,845,984 to be given to the Bega Valley Shire Council

Sam Woods Gully Bridge - Wandella Road, Wandella, receiving $708,419 to be given to the Bega Valley Shire Council

Dignams Creek Bridge - Dignams Creek Road Dignams Creek, receiving $3,265,444 to be given to the Bega Valley Shire Council

