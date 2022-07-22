Bridges across the South Coast are set to receive new upgrades.
With new funding coming from Round Two of the $500 million Fixing Country Bridges program, six South Coast bridges will be given new money to be used for upgrades.
Advertisement
The bridges will share in $7.84 million for the enhancements which will be given to the bridges' corresponding local councils.
The bridges receiving this funding along the South Coast include:
Member for the South Coast, Shelley Hancock said it was fantastic that the NSW Government is investing in stronger and longer lasting infrastructure in regional NSW.
"This funding will allow for Shoalhaven City, Eurobodalla Shire and Bega Valley Councils to upgrade significant timber bridges to concrete bridges," Mrs Hancock said.
"Safer and stronger bridges will help keep motorists moving around the South Coast for generations to come."
READ MORE:
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said $49.25 million had been awarded to replace 34 timber bridges with concrete bridges across 21 Local Government Areas (LGA).
"Our government is getting on with the job of building infrastructure to better withstand extreme weather events and protect our supply chain," Mr Farraway said.
"That's why we're pushing ahead with Round 2A of the Fixing Country Bridges program in LGAs where councils are ready to get work, so these projects can get started."
A total of $290 million has already been awarded to councils under Round 1 of Fixing Country Bridges to replace more than 400 timber structures across 54 LGAs across the state.
Councils will have 30 days to accept the funding on offer and will deliver their projects within 30 months of signing the funding agreement.
The outcome of all other eligible applications submitted in Round 2 of the Fixing Country Bridges Program is expected to be announced towards the end of 2022.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register who loves writing about the community, politics and business. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text me on 0460 297 987
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register who loves writing about the community, politics and business. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text me on 0460 297 987
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.