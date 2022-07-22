Tigers look to get back on track against Springwood

It has been a rough stretch in recent weeks for the Shoalhaven Tigers, who are currently in the midst of a three-game losing streak.
The team will be look to start trending upwards again this weekend with a match against the 3-13 Springwood Scorchers, who are coming off a rare win against the last place St Georges Saint White.
Advertisement
READ MORE:
Last weekend was a match of heartbreak for the Tigers, who were narrowly defeated 86-82 by the fifth place Central Coast Waves.
Despite the end result, coach Ben Bagoly was pleased with how the side played and thinks it will translate into a positive performance this weekend.
"We are heading the right direction overall," Bagoly said.
"In the past week and bit we've had some really great training sessions and I'm feeling really positive about this weekend."
It's been a tough juggle in recent weeks for the Tigers who have had numerous players out as a result of injury and illness, so getting back some consistency in playing with one another will be the main goal heading forward.
"We had players sick, I was sick, numbers were bad overall, we probably ended up with only four at practice at one point, it wasn't good," he said.
In the last game between the two sides, Shoalhaven mounted a 15 point comeback to win on Springwood's home court, 83-81.
The Tigers will be hoping that clutch performance will be able to translate into a full 48 minute dynamic one on their home court.
"It's always hard to win on the road and we got through that one last time, we are a different team to when we were then so I'm feeling quietly confident," Bagoly said.
Kyle Leslie's return to the Tigers lineup should provide a major boost with his average of 23.56 points per game, which is second in the league.
Leslie should compliment skipper Bruce Ozolins who will be looking for his third straight 20 plus point performance.
The biggest focus this weekend for the Tigers will be on the defensive end which has let them down in recent weeks, especially in regards to offensive rebounding.
"As a group we are still trying to find our identity defensively, that's the biggest thing for us," Bagoly said.
"Offensively I think we are more than solid, we are a super deep team and can have six or seven guys in double figures on any given game."
"As a group we've talked about focusing on the things that we can control and if we are able to get healthy and on the court then I think everything will work."
Advertisement
The Tigers will tip-off against the Scorchers at Shoalhaven Indoor Sports Centre at 2pm this Saturday July 23.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.