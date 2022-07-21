An Australian country artist is rocking to raise funds for the RFS.
Country rock artist Benn Gunn is helping raise money for 100 regional charities across Australia with his Great Australian Show: a rocking tribute to Aussie "kulcha".
Currarong RFS is one of the 100 charities to benefit from the country artist.
On Saturday July 30, Currarong Bowling Club will host Benn Gunn as he performs his Great Australian Charity Show at 8.00pm.
Benn Gunn said the show will be a celebration of all things Australian.
"The Great Australian Show is a musical celebration of all things Australian from the stations in the outback to every battler on the farms and the coast," Mr Gunn said.
"It's a celebration of how tough Australians are and the mateship that has helped pull us all through this pandemic."
All money raised at the show will go towards the Currarong RFS.
The show will not be the only way money is raised for the Currarong RFS at the event however, with the afternoon leading up to show time providing attendees plenty of fun activities.
From a Great Australian sausage sizzle, to a Fire truck for the kids and a huge raffle mid-show with over $4,000 worth of prizes, plenty will be on show to help raise money for the RFS.
Mr Gunn said it had been a tough few years for everyone in Australia, from fires to floods to pandemic, but said he feels most bad for those in small towns.
"It's been a tough couple of years for all of us, but especially for people in many small towns across Australia and I want this show to give people a chance to get together and celebrate being Australian while they help raise money for their local charities," he said.
Having written Aussie themed songs, jokes and songs over four years, Mr Gunn had been able to put all his work together to create the show.
His songs have had a track record of success appealing to Australians from right around the country.
Mr Gunn wrote and recorded the record breaking number one country hit 'Only In Australia', and his latest single 'A Bit More Aussie' which charted at number six on the Australian country charts.
Benn's rocking live shows have him in high demand as a performer playing nearly every major country festival in Australia including the Big Country Festival, The Man From Snowy River Bush Festival, the Broadbeach Country Music Festival, The Deni Ute Muster, Tamworth Country Music Festival, The Norfolk Island Country Music Festival, The Devil Country Music Muster, The Boyup Brook Country Music Festival, the Gympie Music Muster, and many more.
The Great Australian Show takes his live performance skills to another level, creating a unique experience where people can dress up in their best Aussie clobber, enjoy a beer or two with mates and make memories that will stay with them for many years to come.
Tickets can be purchased at the Currarong Bowling Club or online via OZTIX.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au
