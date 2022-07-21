Ludman's strong finish in Tour of Ireland

Josh Ludman has finished the six day Junior Tour of Ireland in eighth position.
The Nowra Velo Club rider took on the international race for under 19s, which was run primarily in Ireland's County Clare.
Held over six days, the event covered 516km with speeds averaging 42km/h.
Notably, Ludman has been a member of the Velo club and racing bikes for little over two years and has made stunning progress in that time.
Ludman was at this event in an international team with one of his Australian team mates along with two riders from the USA in this, his first international experience.
From the six stages of the race, Josh has finished in the top 10 positions on five occasions.
In the final 79 kilometre stage on Sunday, Josh was suffering from tired and sore legs, but stayed in the lead group to the end to cross the line in 19th position to secure eighth place overall.
A front wheel puncture in the 103 kilometre fourth stage of the race had the South Coast rider losing out time on the leaders as his wheel was changed.
However he was able to join another rider who had also suffered the same problem.
They chased together at 60km/h to regain the lead group with 15 kilometres to go and despite the setback, Ludman hurtled his way back into contention to secure a top 10 finish.
Josh will return to Australia this week where his next major events will be the NSW road and time trial championships in August with the possibility of another international event later in the year.
