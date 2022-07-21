Wheels to Meals a continued Shoalhaven success

Social interaction is a luxury many of us take for granted.
For the older generations, who often find themselves living alone, a day of socialising can make their entire month and that's what the 'Wheels to Meals' initiative aims to achieve.
Many generous locations from across the Shoalhaven have been offering discounted lunches to the Nowra Bomaderry Meals on Wheels (MOW) clientele.
Wednesday July 20 was yet another successful iteration of the 'Wheels to Meals' formula, with this month's lunch at the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre.
18 clients and volunteers from Nowra Bomaderry MOW were treated to a special event at the local Entertainment Centre; quite a different experience from their usual lunch.
The attendees were treated to a matinee of Monique Montez singing songs of the "Ultimate Leading Ladies."
It was a successful outing of fun for all that attended with many of the clients clapping and singing along to many old classics from well-known performers.
After the performance, lunch packs consisting of a variety of sandwiches, muffins and a drink were distributed and eaten will sitting in the foyer, with all food being prepared at the MOW Bomaderry kitchen.
The clients who attended were very thankful and left several 'thank you' notes to the volunteers who worked hard to put the outing together.
"I just wanted to say a big thank you for a lovely morning. Concert was my cup of tea and the egg sandwich and muffin were the right thing to finish with. You did a great job, well done," one client said.
"Thank you for today. What a wonderful morning. We all left with a smile on our face. I know I did," another said.
North Shoalhaven MOW has five branches throughout the area which deliver meals to the homes of senior citizens.
The team continues to welcome new volunteers who wish to come on board.
If you wish to inquire about the services they offer, or are interested in coming aboard as a volunteers you can call the local branch on 4422 5111.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
