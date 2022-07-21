Heartbreak for the U23s South Coast Blaze

The flame was snuffed out for the U23s South Coast Blaze as they found themselves on the losing end of a thrilling match against the Sutherland Stingrays.
Last night 's match was a top of the table thriller as the first place U23s Blaze took on the competition's second placed Stingrays. With their most recent encounter ending in a final moments draw, both teams were hungry for a first round finals series win.
Despite exceptional play from Blaze and leading the match for three and a half quarters, the Stingrays came to life in the dying minutes of the game to steal the win by two goals.
It was a strong start from both sides that produced a low-scoring first quarter as both teams went goal for goal. The back and forth affair saw strong performances on both sides that saw the quarter end in basically a dead-even tie with the Blaze leading by one, 10-9.
In the second, fresh legs from C Kiah Yealland brought a renewed energy to the court and exceptional athleticism from GD Sharnee Behr produced a number of well-timed intercepts which helped to swing the momentum in the Blaze's favour.
It was still a tight match ending into the half though with the Stingrays more than hanging on, as the Blaze led 22-17.
The Stingray's came out of the half looking confident with momentum swinging their way after a series of Blaze mistakes, with the score back to level just a few minutes in.
WD Gabby Eaton's impressive speed and change of direction made things difficult for her opponent, while GA Manaia Mete, entering the game in the third, used her fast hands and clever ball skills to keep the Stingray's defenders guessing.
The Blaze regrouped and ended the period strong to take a 33-31 lead heading into the final frame of play.
Blaze's defensive powerhouse of Emma Mateo, Jessica Bowden and Sharnee Behr kept the Stingrays goal count at bay and with five minutes remaining, Blaze led the match by four as the victory began to look promising.
However, in similar fashion to the last time these teams met, the Stingrays came to life with just four and a half minutes on the clock, and a fast but furious final momentum swing saw the Stingrays score six consecutive goals at pace, and steal the win by two in what was a heartbreaking ending.
The U23 Blaze are still in the comp however and will play again next week against a yet undecided opponent.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
