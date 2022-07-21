South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Heartbreak for the U23s South Coast Blaze

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated July 21 2022 - 2:28am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Coast Blaze and Sutherland Stingrays in the U23s Qualifying Final during Origin Energy Premier League Netball. Picture: May Bailey/Clusterpix

The flame was snuffed out for the U23s South Coast Blaze as they found themselves on the losing end of a thrilling match against the Sutherland Stingrays.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Baker

Sam Baker

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.