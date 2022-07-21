A Shoalhaven local who has seen it all celebrated her 100th birthday.
Marjorie Grace Kirkby, better known to friends and family as 'Margie', celebrated her 100th birthday surrounded by loved ones.
Mrs Kirkby was as energetic as she was when she were young, smiling and thanking her friends and family for coming out to celebrate.
"I'm so lucky to have such loving friends and family," Mrs Kirkby said.
"I have had such a blessed life."
Born July 21 1922 in Parramatta, Margie moved to Sydney's inner-city at the age of two, spending most of her life there before retiring the city for Shoalhaven 30 years ago.
Growing up, Margie was one of four children in her family who lived through the Great Depression.
Despite growing up in hard historic times, Margie met the great love of her life, her first husband, Bill Browning, the father of her two children, Margaret, mother of Susannah and Graham.
Together, they spent many years running a jewellery store in Sydney's eastern suburbs.
Mr Browning passed at a young age, being only in his early 40s from a disease linked to his wartime service in Papua New Guinea.
After the tragedy, Margie spent many years working at a David Jones department store.
Years later, Margie remarried another Bill (Kirkby) and it was this second husband she enjoyed her retirement with, including their life in Vincentia.
Bill passed away ten years ago and Margie lived independently at home on Duncan Street ever since.
Looking back at her life, Margie said she believed the reason she had lived to 100 was because of her happy attitude.
"I think I have made it to 100 because I have had such a happy life filled with people who I love and who love me," she said.
"I've seen a lot of things, met a lot of people and through it all, I have always smiled."
When an Australian citizen turns 100, they receive letters from their State Premier, current Prime Minister, Federal Member and most importantly, the Queen.
Margie was no exception and was visibly delighted to have received a letter from Her Majesty.
Mrs Kirkby's granddaughter, Susannah Glenn said her grandmother always loved to meet new people and tell them the stories of her life.
"We're so excited we all get to celebrate this milestone with her today," Mrs Glenn said.
"She has a lot to say and its always fun to chat to her."
Counting the numbers with her fingers, Margie thanked her cluster of children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren for making her smile over the years.
"I'm very lucky to have the family that I have," she said.
"They have made me have the best life I could possibly have had."
With decorations, cake and smiles, there was clearly one thing on the mind of party-goers as they spoke with Margie - they cannot wait for her 101st.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au
