Ludman's tour de force in Ireland

Yet another talented South Coast athlete has emerged with Nowra's Josh Ludman making a name for himself on the international cycling stage.
Ludman has just finished the six day Junior Tour of Ireland in eighth position, a fantastic achievement for the young rider's first overseas competition.
Advertisement
This international race for under 19 age riders was run primarily in Ireland's County Clare across six days of racing, covering a distance of 516 kilometres at an average speed of 42 kph.
Josh Ludman who has been a member of the local Nowra Velo Club for some time has been racing on bikes for just over two years, with the young racing star improving leaps and bounds from year to year.
Josh was at this event in an international team with one of his Australian team mates along with two riders from the USA.
From the six stages of the race, Josh has finished in the top ten positions on five occasions. In the final 79 kilometre stage on Sunday, Josh was experiencing tired and sore legs but stayed in the lead group to the end to cross the line in 19th position for his 8th position overall for the six days and 519 kilometres.
A front wheel puncture in the 103 kilometre stage four saw Josh losing time on the leaders as his wheel was changed. However he was able to join another rider who had also suffered the same problem.
They chased together at 60 kph to regain the lead group with fifteen kilometres remaining and Josh was still able to score a top ten position.
Josh will return to Australia this week where his next major events will be the NSW road and time trial championships in August with the possibility of another international event later in the year.
Congratulations to Josh all of his exciting achievements so far in his young career.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.