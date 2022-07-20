Mariners pitch perfect in weekend affairs

It was almost a perfect weekend for the Shoalhaven Mariners as they took home a win in two out of their three matches.
It has been a bumpy ride for the Mariners and Illawarra Baseball in general, but the skies do appear to be clearing which is a great sign for the athletes of our region.
With the hopefully improving weather, the chemistry of the Mariners squads should only continue to skyrocket, along with the teams performances on the field.
The Mariners third grade side took to the field on a chilly Saturday morning last weekend at Fred Finch Park.
Here the squad took on the Brekeley Eagles in a top of the table clash which was sure to produce more than a few entertaining moments.
The first couple of innings were a true scoring grind fest as both sides did a fantastic job at fielding, which kept the scores low for both sides.
The McNicol brothers both did their family proud with strong efforts in pitching and catching.
When the fourth innings came around, coach Gabe Tate made some crafty positional changes that appeared to give the Mariners the edge over the Eagles.
Lee Lawson did an outstanding job relieving the pitching with the high light being a near impossible reflex catch at his shoe laces.
The bottom of the fourth saw the Mariners bats come alive bringing in five needed runs which the put the nail in the coffin for the Eagles. Mariners took the game 7/2.
Hits went to Callum McNicol having the only 2 base hit for the day along with single base hits to Blake Mitchell (2), Callum McNicol 1, Gabe Tate 1, Cameron McNicol 1 and Mathew Moore 1.
Pitching duties were shared between Callum McNicol 56 pitches 32 strikes, 24 balls and 2 strike outs and Lee Lawson 39 pitches 29 strikes, 10 balls and 5 strike outs.
It was all smiles for the Mariners fourth grade as they put forth a dominating display against the Northern Pirates, taking home a big win 13-1.
Mariners pitcher Matt Calderon had an outstanding day on the mound throwing the full game with only a total of 56 pitches 38 strikes with 2 strikeouts. Some outstanding fielding from Lee Lawson at 3rd base and Zac Douglas at short stop making some nice outs.
Mariners bats came alive for some great team batting with 17 safe hits to Pirates 3. Matt Calderon was the stand out batter for the day having 4 hits from 4 with 3 of those being doubles.
Other Single hits went to Timothy Parkes, Lee Lawson (2), Bruce Jones, Leith Grant (2), Jack Hobday and Matt Moore (2). Doubles to Zac Douglas and Jack Hobday with triples going to Matt Moore and Gabe Tate.
The performance was made even more impressive with a number of players previously playing up in the third grade win also, a true testament to the passion and camaraderie of the Mariners players.
The Mariners fifth grade side put their best foot forward in a game against a strong and experienced Pirates side, that unfortunately saw them walk away with a loss 20-5.
They never gave up and pushed their competition hard throughout, but the firepower of the other side proved too strong in the end.
The high light being a 2 base hit from new coming Tony Green-Kandarakis. Other singles of the day went to Andrew Smithson, Mitch Burgess and Craig Singleton(2).
Pitching duties were shared between Ben Quiney 78 pitches 53 strikes with 1 strikeout and Mitch Burgess 40 pitches 21 strikes and 1 strikeout.
Fantastic job to all of the Mariners players in a strong effort.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
