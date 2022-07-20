The return of the 'Kane Vandenberg' Digger Day is set for this Saturday [July 23], and the committee behind the event couldn't been more excited after cancellations for two years straight.
It has become a staple event in the Shoalhaven over the last 12 years with each iteration without fail being bigger and better than the previous.
Advertisement
READ MORE:
The Rugby Park, South Nowra event allows for the wider community to reflect on what our veterans have done for Australia in all past wars and conflicts, while also providing a platform that raises awareness for issues that many veterans face both mental and physical.
Chairman of the Keith Payne VC Veterans Benefit Group and founder of 'Digger Day' Rick Meehan said he couldn't be more excited to see the event going ahead after a long two year wait.
"It's just fantastic to see it going ahead," Mr Meehan said.
"As a community we all need a lift with all that we've faced in recent times and this is the perfect opportunity."
"I think it will be a big lift coming out of COVID-19 and also after all this wet weather we've faced, everyone will be able to come together."
The event will see the Royal Australian Navy and Australian Army participating, along with a number of decorated veterans making their way to the Shoalhaven.
Guests this year include; Australia's most decorated veteran Keith Payne VC AM [and family members; Flo Payne OAM, Mr Ron Payne and Mr Col Payne] , Australia's last living George Cross recipient Michael Pratt GC, and recipient of the Cross of Valour, fireman Victor Boscoe CV.
The GC and CV are the civilian equivalents to the Victoria Cross.
In addition to our VIPs, the event will have family descendants of Kevin 'Dasher ' Wheatley VC, Albert Jacka VC MC and Bar, Reg Rattey VC, Percy Statton VC MM and New Zealander Reginald Judson VC DCM MM.
Mr Meehan credits the continued expansion and success of the event to the committed team behind it as well as the continued support from the wider public alike.
"We have a great team behind us, which really helps," he said.
"Bringing together all these VIPs who live in different capital cities provides a great opportunity for them all to come together and we are lucky we can bring these individuals to our community."
"We've got a great name behind us in our organisation, we help veterans out, we help the community and that's why it's growing."
The support of the Navy, Army, CHC Helicopter, Lockhead Martin were also all cited as crucial to the continued growth and development of the event.
Advertisement
"They're all great defense industries that provide a big boost to the Shoalhaven and provide a huge support to what we do," Mr Meehan said.
"I never thought I'd still be doing this 12 years later, I never thought it would grow from what it did the first year, but it continues to get bigger and bigger."
Mr Meehan personally cited the defence helicopters landing on the field and the last post ceremony as his favourite parts of the event, with the latter always being a stirring moment for the whole crowd.
He adds getting our veterans back in the spotlight again is one of the main goals of the event, with so many outside influences overshadowing them in recent times.
"They have been overshadowed in recent times, we want to get them back in the limelight and this the perfect opportunity to do so," he said.
The Shoalhaven Rugby Club have had a fantastic 2022 campaign sitting in first place in both first and second division.
Advertisement
You can be sure the Shoalies will be looking to keep the good times rolling in what will be their biggest game of the season when they go up against Kiama this Saturday at Rugby Park.
The teams will be playing in the limited edition 'Digger Day' jerseys [pictured above] and are certain to put on a good show.
"They always seem to shine and put on a fantastic show on Digger Day," Meehan said.
"With where they are on the table I'm sure this year will be no different and it'll be a great opportunity for the public to see them playing great rugby on such a special occasion."
Admission will be free on the day with gates opening at 10:30am for what is set to be a special day in the Shoalhaven.
Advertisement
FULL SCHEDULE:
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.