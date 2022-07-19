Local authors and illustrators set for page turning event

AN impressive group of local authors and illustrators will feature in an upcoming free event.
The Nowra Library on Saturday August 6 will host a "bookfest, which will showcase the work of local authors and illustrators who have recently published a book.
The list of participates makes for impressive reading.
Featured participants are:
Maria McKinnon ~ author of Elkie's Escape -- a picture book about Elkie the whale and her family's life in the ocean which is threatened by human presence.
Michele Browne ~ author of Beyond the Reef -- a memoir of the highs and lows that Michele and her husband experienced when we worked as Australian Volunteers Abroad
Dorothy Swoope ~ author of Wait 'til your father gets home! -- an intimate and humorous collection of stories about a nuclear family in New Jersey during the 1950s and 1960s.
Chris Foster ~ author of Diary of a Heartbreak -- a personal collection of poetry detailing the emotions involved in relationships.
Deb Benson ~ author of Gallipoli Dog: The True Story of an Anzac Surgeon and His Little Mate -- a true story about Deb's great-grandfather, Joseph Lievesley Beeston.
Darryl Kelly ~ author of Just Soldiers: Stories of Ordinary Australians Doing Extraordinary Things in Time of War -- a celebration of the spirit of the Australian Digger.
Donna D'Antonio ~ author of I Never Saw that Coming -- an honest account of Donna's personal experience with postnatal depression and the emotional rollercoaster of life after her second baby.
Susan Loch ~ author of Jessica's Gift -- is a candid story of Susan's life after her daughter Jessica was tragically killed in a car accident.
Pat Caron ~ author of The Incredible Life of Celidor Grant and Vibrato -- a science fiction mystery series about Celidor who has a special talent to live in the past; and Tree Stories of Australia -- a beautiful and fun family book, all about trees containing 13 short stories, stunning photographs, drawings, activities and plays.
Each author will have the opportunity to speed-share their books with the audience, followed by a Q&A session and a book selling and signing.
The events starts at 1pm and finishes at 2.30pm.
Register you interest at https://www.shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/Events-and-programs/BookFest-Nowra-374893044187#
