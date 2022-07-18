South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Shoalhaven residents speak out about road conditions across the city

Tom McGann
By Tom McGann
Updated July 18 2022 - 10:48am, first published 6:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Condition of a local road in Culburra. Picture: Tom McGann.

"Disgusting, disgraceful and an embarrassment are words to describe most of our roads in the area," Shoalhaven resident, Bowen Ghosn said.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom McGann

Tom McGann

Journalist

Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.