"Disgusting, disgraceful and an embarrassment are words to describe most of our roads in the area," Shoalhaven resident, Bowen Ghosn said.
"Every road in the Shoalhaven is a mess," local resident Heidi Fletcher said.
Advertisement
Worrigee Road, Bendalong, Manyana, Millbank Road, Meroo Road, Wool Road, McMahons Road, Russle Avenue and Byron Avenue are just some of the roads in a state of ruin, according to Shoalhaven residents who were up in arms on a social media post regarding the condition of local roads.
Residents from all around the Shoalhaven have been dealing with poor road conditions for a long time and members of the community are speaking up.
Meanwhile Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips has shown an affinity with the frustrated residents say "I am out on those roads every day myself and I know what a hazard those pot holes are."
With a general consensus within the community on social media that the road conditions are beyond acceptable, community members are angry and they want council to know.
"The council should be ashamed the roads were neglected for so long to fall into such disrepair when all this rain happened, Ms Fletcher said.
"If there was maintenance kept up to the roads, I doubt they would be this terrible now!"
Fiona Butler, another local community member suggested more extreme measures needed to be taken.
"They need replacing, not repairing," she said.
The community agreed the main and current solution of patching up pot holes as they appear was simply not sustainable.
"They are all being patched up a lot faster than after the first lot of flooding earlier this year," community member Shell O'Driscoll said.
"But that's just it, they're being patched rather than the problem roads being repaired."
A $40 million road infrastructure package was pledged by Federal Member for Gilmore, Fiona Phillips during the 2022 election which would be split between areas in the Shoalhaven to improve the quality of the roads.
Mrs Phillips said "complaints about pot holes would be up there with one of the most common things I hear that are impacting people's every day lives,".
The $40 million road infrastructure package will include:
Mrs Phillips said she was working hard to see this commitment be delivered as part of the of the upcoming federal budget.
"I am not going to pretend that the damage to our road network is an easy or quick fix - it isn't," she said.
Advertisement
"I have met with council to see what other support the Australian Government can provide and I will keep those conversations going to ensure we are doing everything possible to fix our roads as quickly as possible."
READ MORE:
While complaining about the current road situation on social media, some locals took the opportunity to share their own stories of roads near their properties.
Todd O'Connor said the road out the front of his Shoalhaven home has been in a state of ruin since March, with the road causing consistent loud noises from vehicles travelling the street.
"The constant loud bangs from trucks and trailers as they fly over the road wake us up at all hours," Mr O'Connor said.
Advertisement
Meanwhile, Independent State MP Gareth Ward wrote a letter to Shoalhaven City Council CEO, Stephen Dunshea regarding the road conditions.
In the letter, Mr Ward said that as a Bomaderry resident, he dealt with the road issues himself and had seen the poor conditions first hand.
"Meroo Road is but one of the hundreds of examples of roads that are in a shocking state of disrepair," Mr Ward said in the letter.
Mr Ward suggested in the letter he idea of a register which would allow local council to keep track of all road complaints and give the community a rough timeframe on when repair work could be expected.
Advertisement
"By making this register available to the public, locals will be able to see if a road of concern is known to Council and when something might be done to improve the situation," Mr Ward said in the letter.
While workers continue to fix as many potholes as possible, Mrs Phillips said it was important to thank the council staff for working as quick as they can to fix major pot holes.
"I would just like to acknowledge the incredible work being done by council's road teams to fix these issues," she said.
"I sincerely thank them for that and I would encourage anyone who sees them out working to give them a wave and say hello."
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.