South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Three South Coast suburbs ranked among suburbs with fastest rising rents in NSW

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated July 17 2022 - 5:30am, first published 5:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pricey property: Mount Pleasant has the eighth greatest year on year growth in rents. Picture: Anna Warr

Rents in three South Coast suburbs rank in the top 10 for the fasting growth with hikes of over 25 per cent.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.