Double header of weekend action for Shoalhaven football

The stage is set for a massive two days of football in the Shoalhaven, with some pivotal matchups set to play out.
As we enter the final weeks, each club knows the importance of their games, with even one slip up seeing drops of several places down the standings.
With this in-mind you can be sure that teams will be putting everything on the line, and you'll certainly be seeing some battle tested and sore athletes come Sunday night.
SATURDAY:
The sixth seed Bomaderry Tigers and eighth seed Shoalhaven United Bears will both be looking to grab a win on Saturday with either side counting on it if they hope to make it back to the top four.
United has some deadly options up front who can really strike it, so a key for the Tigers will be the play of Adam Arnott in goals, who will really be a driving force for the Tigers to continue their climb to the top four.
For the Bears they will look to get back on track after a rough several weeks, which has seen them drop far down the ladder.
The seventh place Culburra Cougars and fourth place St Georges Basin Dragons will both be looking to carry on the momentum from previous round victories and make it two in a row on Saturday.
The Dragons re-entered the top four last week and will be extra motivated to hold down their position, where's the Cougars have two games this weekend which they'll hope to capitalise on.
It's a continued blow for Culburra with Kasey Kulscar suspended, but they proved last week they can still be a dangerous team on both sides. Meanwhile for the Dragons, the play of Jake Moffat will continue to spearhead the team's results.
The third seed Milton-Ulladulla Panthers will clash with their rival Manyana Wanderers, who currently hold last place.
With the Panthers having dominated on their home field most of the year, you'd probably expect more of the same this weekend against the Wanderers who have had a very up and down season.
However Manyana will be very well rested having had essentially a bye for the last three weeks with a washout in the middle. As a result the team should be coming out very fresh and ready to try and steal one on the road against their rival.
The Panthers played super well in the second half in their loss to Huskisson and if they are able to play with that intensity for the full 90 minutes, then it should hold them in good stead.
Finally Saturday will see a big clash between the sixth seed Illaroo Kangaroos and first seed Huskisson Seagulls.
Both teams will have something to prove after a 2-2 draw between the sides last time they played.
Illaroo has had a rough go of it in recent times, being heavily hit by the injury bug. The side is finally starting to look healthy again which bodes well going up against a tough Huski squad.
Skipper Evan Leedham returns from suspension and Hayden Strand has also recovered from injury with his brother Jarvis Strand returning last week from a groin injury that held him out for five rounds.
Having Leedham back will do wonders for the Illaroo attack, along with the recent strong play of Kyle Batalla adding to what should be a determined Illaroo side.
For Huski, Chris Tweed has had a dynamite season so far and paired with Gary Masterton it makes for a pretty formidable duo. The side continues to ride a hot streak being pretty well-rounded across the field.
It will be a hard fought win for whoever walks away on the day victorious.
SUNDAY:
Sunday will truly be a true test of fitness and depth for all clubs.
Bomaderry and Basin will clash in a pivotal match in the race for the top four. Bomaderry have been strong at home all year and will be looking continue to defend their patch on the back-to-back.
The Tigers are finally back healthy with Brenden Kellett and Tom Moffatt returning this week which should really give the side some lift.
Basin are an extremely fit and athletic team but they have been dealing with the injury bug recently which could cost them.
Culburra and Manyana should provide an entertaining match, with both sides having a good mix of experience and youth.
Mitch Blundell and Jack Miller both are quality players for Culburra, while for Manyana, Brandon Perosh, Sam Swan and Matthew Pepper all play key roles.
It'll most likely come down to which ever team can control the pace of the game from kick-off, with early attacks being key with heavy legs already being a factor from the previous day.
Huskisson will well and truly have their work cut out for them this weekend.
Coming off what will be a tough fight at one of the bigger fields in Sharman Park, they will then have to back it up in what will be a top of the table clash against the second seed Shoalhaven Heads-Berry Sharks who will be very fresh.
It is set to possibly be the best match on the weekend with both sides absolutely giving it their all to hold down their current positions in the standings.
You can expect Huski captain Gary Niemeier to play a big role in motivating his guys through what is a tough deck of cards to be dealt, while James MacDonald and Matthew White will look to again be on the scoring with eight goals combined on the season for Heads.
Last on the draw we have Illaroo going up against United.
Shoalhaven will be looking for revenge after a 4-0 loss in their meeting at the beginning of the season.
Illaroo's attack should be back to full strength, but the strong play of Allen Potter in the backline should help to neturalise Illaroo's offensive capabilities slightly, especially with the heavier legs on the field.
Kaine Good will look to continue his strong play upfront for United, while for Illaroo the quality play of Josh Woods in the middle of the park could unlock some opportunities for the Roos to score.
Good luck to all sides in what is set to be a massive weekend of football.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
