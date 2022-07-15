Warilla-Lake South Gorillas and the Stingrays of Shellharbour will headline this weekend's Group Seven action with both sides looking to continue their good run of form in the league.
Warilla's nine win and one loss record is better than the Stingrays' six wins and four losses record, but Brad Reh's men will be brimming with confidence following their impressive 38-16 thumping of Jamberoo last weekend.
Advertisement
READ MORE:
Warilla are also in impressive form. Last week they recorded a commanding 38-4 victory over Albion Park-Oak Flats, their fourth win on the bounce. They currently sit equal top of the ladder with Gerringong Lions.
Warilla coach Troy Grant said his side had taken no notice of the ladder all season and that would not change.
"We haven't really looked at our position on the ladder. We have been taking it week-by-week and that seems to be working for us," Grant said. The boys haven't mentioned the ladder once."
While Warilla did get the upper hand in this season's previous fixture against the Stingrays, Grant said his side will need to be weary of a Stingrays team that have boosted its playing roster since the last time they played and are coming off their best result all season.
"It will be a very different game to the one earlier in the season. The Stingrays are very forward orientated having a big pack so we're going to have to control the middle of the park as much as we can, make sure our one-on-ones stick and make sure our defence is up to scratch. Their confidence will be right up there but we've just got to make sure we hold onto the ball and don't let them get too much of a roll-on."
Stingrays coach Brad Reh said his side will be expecting Warilla to come up with some high tempo football.
"Warilla always play an up-tempo game where they always work for each other and they have that second phase in them where they get away a lot of offloads. They also have a couple of players with extremely long kicking games. We have just got to worry about what we do," Reh said.
Reh said the side was brimming with confidence following their win last weekend and that they would bring this into the game against Warilla.
"The boys are in good spirits and we're feeling confident for this weekend. We've got no major injuries from last week and we're ready to go. We lost against them earlier in this year and we learnt that if you take your foot off the gas against a top side you will get punished," Reh said.
Warilla v Stingrays will be played at Cec Glenholmes Oval this Sunday with kickoff at 3pm.
In the other Group Seven fixtures this weekend, Berry-Shoalhaven Heads host Nowra-Bomaderry, Albion Park-Oak Flats play Jamberoo, Kiama take on Milton-Ulladulla and the Shellhabour Sharks play ladder-leaders Gerringong Lions.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.