Warilla v Stingrays headlines this weekend's Group Seven fixtures

By Jordan Warren
July 15 2022 - 3:50am
On the charge: Stingrays will need to replicate their performance from last weekend to beat equal-top Warilla. Picture: Wesley Lonergan

Warilla-Lake South Gorillas and the Stingrays of Shellharbour will headline this weekend's Group Seven action with both sides looking to continue their good run of form in the league.

