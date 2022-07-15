South Coast Register
Police appeal to help find Nowra teen reported missing

Updated July 15 2022 - 3:44am, first published 3:30am
Laila Booth, 15, has been reported missing after last being seen in South Nowra.

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a teenage girl missing from the South Coast.

