Police appeal to help find Nowra teen reported missing

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a teenage girl missing from the South Coast.
Laila Booth, 15, (who may also use the surname Allen) was last seen at South Nowra on Friday, June 24.
She was reported missing to officers from South Coast Police District on Wednesday 6 July 2022 who commenced extensive inquiries into her whereabouts.
Due to her young age, there are concerns for Laila's welfare.
Laila is described as Caucasian appearance, 160cm, thin build, long dark hair, fair complexion and brown eyes.
It is not known what she was wearing at the time.
It's believed Laila may frequent the Nowra, Lake Illawarra and Sydney areas.
Anyone with information into Laila's whereabouts is urged to contact South Coast Police District or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
