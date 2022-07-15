South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Four charged over alleged Inner West, South Coast carjackings

Updated July 15 2022 - 12:26am, first published 12:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Four charged over alleged Inner West, South Coast carjackings

One adult and three teenagers have been charged following a police operation and investigation into two alleged carjackings in the Inner West and South Coast.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.