Over the past few months we have seen some really nasty weather, high winds, torrential rain and low temperatures causing the roads to be very wet and slippery.
This should be a timely reminder to drive to the conditions and really raise your awareness as to what is going on in front of you and around you.
There were a number of locations in the area where there was water over the road.
Sometimes the water is only a trickle, but other times the water is very deep and if you attempt to drive through it you could be washed away.
Every year we read about tragedy's where people have been washed away and perish in floodwaters and the problem is that it continues to happen.
The message is: if there are "Road Closed" signs up, do not go around them.
If there is water over the road, do not go through it. So what if you have to turn around and take another route which takes 10 minutes longer. It's better than the alternative. Remember this - if it's flowing don't keep going!
A number of tree's had fallen onto the roads in the area which posed a number of dangers.
You may drive up and down the same road for years.
You get used to the road, the bends the bumps, the camber. Rain or shine, day or night you can travel on the road at the speed limit because you know the road.
Or do you? What happens if you are travelling in the rain, still doing the speed limit, go around the bend in the pouring rain and find a tree across the road? Apart from shooting a quick prayer to Superman you are in a world of hurt.
You may even put other road users in danger with your antics.
Please drive to the conditions. Slow down in the wet.
As always, in case of emergency, call (000). Non Emergencies contact Police Assistance Line on 131444 or your local police. To provide anonymous information call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Domestic and Family Violence Info visit www.police.nsw.gov.au. Shoalhaven Domestic Violence Officers. 4421 9666 or 4421 9665. Email shoaldvlo@police.nsw.gov.au Remember you can Dob in a Druggie any time you like by contacting Nowra Police on 4421 9699 or ringing Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000. If it looks suss, report it. Do not drink and drive.
