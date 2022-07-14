Teens arrested on the South Coast after alleged carjackings

Four teenage boys have been arrested, after allegedly carjacking two vehicles and setting one alight on the South Coast.
About 3.40am this morning (Thursday, July 14), the group allegedly threatened a rideshare driver with a weapon while travelling on Victoria Road, Marrickville.
They allegedly stole the vehicle, drove it to the South Coast, and set it on fire in a rural area.
At 8.15am today the stolen Toyota Prius was found alight on Braidwood Road, Sassafras. It was extinguished and seized for forensic examination.
Shortly after the burnt-out vehicle was discovered, three of the four teens - aged 18, 17 and 16 - reportedly hitchhiked on Braidwood Rd and were picked up by another driver.
They allegedly threatened the 73-year-old male driver with a weapon and stole the car.
About 8.40am, officers attached to South Coast Police District received reports a motorist had picked up three hitchhikers on Braidwood Road.
Upon finding the allegedly stolen vehicle, police were involved in a short pursuit.
The trio then abandoned the second stolen vehicle at Araluen Rd, Araluen, and fled into bushland.
A large-scale search of the area commenced, involving officers from Monaro Police District, PolAir, the Dog Unit, Highway Patrol.
Just before 2pm. the three teenagers were found in an abandoned house on Araluen Road, Reidsdale.
They were each arrested and taken to Nowra Police Station.
The fourth boy, aged 17, was was arrested at Narellan Police Station earlier today.
Police are still investigating.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
