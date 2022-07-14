Blaze U23s continue dominating campaign

2022 has been a fantastic year for the South Coast Blaze U23 girls who have been nothing short of dominant throughout the year.
The Blaze already held top position in the conference heading into last night's match against the Manly Warringah Sapphires, but for the Sapphires a win would see them jump to second place heading into the finals.
It was another red-hot start for the Blaze who came out of the gates firing on all cylinders. GS Papi Alaalatoa continued her strong shooting in recent weeks, leading her side to a 16-10 goal lead at the end of the first quarter.
The Sapphires started the second quarter strong though, bringing the deficit back to one just three minutes into the period. Some strong play from Gabby Eaton, Emma Mateo and Jess Bowden helped to flip the momentum however, as the Blaze were able to slightly rebuild their lead as they finished the half leading 30-25.
Another strong start to the quarter and some strong shooter to shooter play saw the Sapphires draw level two minutes into the quarter.
Newcomer Menaia Mete came onto the court in GA and Kiah Yelland into C moving captain Clare McCrohon into WA.
A few ill disciplined plays from the Blaze and a strong defensive effort from Manly saw the Sapphires take the lead by one half way through the quarter. The toustle continued with the scores level at 38-38 at the three quarter break.
Returning to the tried and tested first quarter combination, the Blaze slowly were able to break away and build a lead, with the last half of the quarter being their most dominant yet as the legs of the Sapphires began to visibly get tired.
The Blaze broke away to secure yet another win, 53-46 to cap off their hugely successful 2022 campaign as they look to be the championship favourite this year.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
