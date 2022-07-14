Humans aren't the only ones suffering as a result of the Shoalhaven housing crisis, pets are also facing the issue's burden.
Animal welfare organisations have seen many pets being surrendered to their organisations for the past few years.
This comes due to a lack of rental properties and owners not wanting to be homeless and unable to care for their pets.
Annette Smith, Secretary of the Shoalhaven Animal Welfare League said this has been an issue for years, with it showing no sign of improving.
"It's only getting worse," Mrs Smith said.
"This has been a problem for a few years and I'm not seeing it get better."
The problem at its core comes down to a lack of available housing within the Shoalhaven.
Having to find a rental home is already challenging enough in the current environment, so having to find one with a pet adds another level of stress.
Many hopeful renters and pet owners are having to surrender their best friends to organisations like Mrs Smith's, or the RSPCA.
Kylie Knight is a community leader and President of Bomaderry Community Inc. and has been a strong advocate for pet welfare within the Shoalhaven, working hard with council and state government to have the Bomaderry Dog Bowl become a reality.
A lack of rental properties resulting in pet owners having to give up their animals is something which Kylie is passionate about.
Mrs Knight said she has seen first hand the sad reality of what the housing crisis is doing to people and their pets.
"I have seen and heard of several people who are homeless and living in their cars with their dogs," Mrs Knight said.
"Their pets are their best friends, so it is extremely difficult for them to give away their dogs like that.
"In a lot of cases, their pets are very therapeutic for them and help them get through the stress of having to find a rental."
Mrs Knight said there are no words to describe the pain an owner would feel having to give up their pet simply because they cannot find a property.
Organisations such as the Shoalhaven Branch of the Animal Welfare League cannot understand how there is a housing crisis when looking at the 2021 census data.
For the Shoalhaven, the 2021 census showed 12,447 unused houses within the local government area.
Mrs Smith said the only way to fix this issue is by increasing the amount of rental properties in the Shoalhaven, making this census data more infuriating.
"This all comes down to there not being enough rentals," she said.
"It's a really bad problem and I can't think of any other solution other than somehow getting more rentals, which is easier said than done."
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au
