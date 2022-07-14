South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Shoalhaven housing crisis causing pet owners to surrender their pets to Animal Welfare organisations

Tom McGann
By Tom McGann
Updated July 14 2022 - 6:19am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lassie, one of the dogs at the Animal Welfare League NSW, Far South Coast branch, looking for a forever home. Picture: Supplied.

Humans aren't the only ones suffering as a result of the Shoalhaven housing crisis, pets are also facing the issue's burden.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom McGann

Tom McGann

Journalist

Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.