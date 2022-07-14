A 35-year-old man and 37-year-old woman from St Georges Basin have been arrested and charged with a combined 25 drug-related offences.
The pair had been allegedly selling prohibited drugs online.
Police attended a home on Island Point Rd on Wednesday (July 13) to make the arrest, following two earlier drug seizures from Vincentia post office.
Police had previously uncovered 76 packages of cannabis seeds at Vincentia post office on July 7; on July 12 they seized a further 72 parcels.
During a search of the St Georges Basin home, police seized 9000 cannabis seeds, 1.2kg of cannabis leaf, magic mushrooms, electronic devices, cash, and items allegedly consistent with the supply and sale of prohibited drugs.
The man and woman were taken to Nowra Police Station, where the man was charged with 13 offences, including:
The woman was charged with 12 offences:
The pair were granted conditional bail to appear in Nowra Local Court on Tuesday, August 16.
Police will allege that the seeds were imported from Europe and North America before being sold Australia-wide.
The arrests are part of an ongoing operation by Strike Force Superba, which was established in May this year.
