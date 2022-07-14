Seed funding for South Coast artists

Artists of the Shoalhaven can now apply for seed funding, to develop new creative concepts.
South Coast Arts is now inviting applications under the the Country Art Support Program.
Six grants of up to $3,000 will be awarded under the program, and artists - either individuals or groups - can use the funds to develop works using any creative medium or artform practice.
Successful applicants will be expected to undertake a research and development process starting in September 2022 and ending in March 2023.
While the grant does not require a public outcome, successful applicants will need to present their ideas and outcomes at a network gathering hosted by South Coast Arts in March 2023.
There will be eligibility criteria to meet, which can be found online via Create NSW, along with an online application form.
Before applying, artists must speak to South Coast Arts. Enquiries should go to: projects@southcoastarts.org.au
