Vale a great horseman Warren Priestley

By the time he was 12 years of age, Warren was manually turning a forge at Dapto for his dad, Cecil Anthony Priestley (c1925-74).
Originally from Kyogle, Warren's father was a versatile horseman and blacksmithing was one of his many skills, which ranged from breaking-in to clipping.
Warren came to the Shoalhaven in the early 1970s to work for the Postmaster General's Department, took over a property on Berry Mountain, and worked with horses after hours.
His services as a farrier were soon in demand, and he was eventually able to relinquish his day job.
Although he never established a permanent headquarters away from his home, he has now been active in the trade for more than 40 years.
To gain formal qualifications, Warren served a four-year apprenticeship through the Master Farriers' Association, and although he was never attached to a particular tradesman, he made regular trips to Randwick where he demonstrated the many intricacies required to competently shoe horses.
Generations of local horse-owners have become familiar with Warren's van which carries all the necessary equipment including a portable gas forge. A lifetime of work in this sphere has taught him that every horse is different, and that before starting, he must assess what remedial work may be required.
One undated newspaper clipping about Warren states, "The farrier's skill is in getting the shoe to the correct angle of the hoof, so the horse treads naturally".
Incorrect shoeing can lead to a horse developing various diseases from which there are no cures, the article explained.
At the height of his career, the majority of his clients had polo horses, but he was able to work with any type, including showjumpers, endurance and pony club. Remarkably he dealt with more draught horses in latter years by which time some other farriers were reluctant.
His biggest challenge came in shoeing the notable Shire horse at Kangaroo Valley, regarded as the largest in Australia, which appeared at various district events.
Not surprisingly, Warren had other interests that revolved around the horse, notably showjumping where he enjoyed success over a lengthy period. In 1995 he was named the Equestrian Federation Rider of the Year, after taking out the Australian Amateur Showjumping Championship.
Having competed in many of Australia's top events, he gradually became the designer and builder of showjumping courses, the pinnacle of his career being the course used in the showjumping section of the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games.
Following in his father's footsteps is the third generation farrier, son Kel who is now based at Cambewarra. A meticulous tradesman, he has won competitions in Sydney for shoeing draught horses; and his skills are recognised by district veterinarians.
Sources: Interview with Warren Priestley 3 February 2016; Shoalhaven and Nowra News - Thursday 14 July 1994; family scrapbook; Merilyn Morgan-Apperley.
