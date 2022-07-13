A woman has been seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on the South Coast.
Police are now appealing to anyone that may have information or dashcam footage of the incident to come forward.
About 12.35pm on July 13, emergency services were called to the Princes Highway at Twelve Mile Peg, north of Conjola, after a Ford Puma SUV travelling north and a Toyota Camry sedan travelling south collided head-on in the southbound lanes.
The driver of the sedan, a 70-year-old woman, was assisted at the scene by members of the public and off-duty nurses prior to the arrival of NSW Ambulance paramedics.
She was later airlifted to Liverpool Hospital.
The driver of the SUV- a 25-year-old man - sustained minor injuries. He was taken to Shoalhaven Hospital for assessment and mandatory testing.
Officers attached to South Coast Police District established a crime scene, which was examined by specialist officers from the Crash Investigation Unit.
An investigation has commenced into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
