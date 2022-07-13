South Coast Register
A perfect pairing of wine and true crime

Updated July 13 2022 - 2:22am, first published 2:06am
True crime in the vines will pair wine tasting with three remarkable authors and their tales of true crime.

True Crime in the Vines is a cosy coastal getaway that is a perfect pairing of mental and taste bud stimulation, organisers say.

