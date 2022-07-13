A perfect pairing of wine and true crime

True Crime in the Vines is a cosy coastal getaway that is a perfect pairing of mental and taste bud stimulation, organisers say.
The event, running on July 30 at the Shoalhaven's historic Coolangatta Estate has been created as an experience that will delight your curiosity for true crime while also providing a perfect day out or a winter weekend escape.
The day will feature author talks and wine tasting. The talks include, Deadly Duos with Amanda Howard, Women Who Kill - A Hidden History with Tanya Bretherton and, Drug Smuggling Grannies and Me with Sandi Logan
The program features a little something for every true crime taste.
Amanda Howard taking guests into the relationships of no so perfect pairings and exploring infamous cases such as the 'Tool Box Killers' and 'The Moorhouse Murders'.
Tanya Bretherton, author of four historical true crime books, takes guests back to Sydney of the 20s and 30s and introducing them to Women Who Kill while bringing to life the world they lived in.
Betrayed is Sandi Logan's first book and he will give guests a front row seat to this intimate and unjust story of the 'Grannies' from him reporting on the case in real and actively fighting for their release.
In 1977, Vera 'Toddie' Hays and Florice 'Beezie' Bessire thought they were about to embark on the trip of a lifetime when Vera's nephew, Vern Todd, offered them a campervan to drive from Germany to India.
True Crime in the Vines is the first event (after a long 2 years) from Gritty Lit Productions and has been curated in celebration of the great weekend away while also creating a place for authors and readers to reunite and indulge in curiosity.
Organisers said it would be a wonderful combination of three authors and plenty of wine in one day.
