Shoalhaven Tigers burned by Camden Wildfire

It has been a rough couple of games for the Shoalhaven Tigers after dropping their second straight, this time to the sixth seed Camden Valley Wildfire, 82-65.
Coming off a loss to the second seed St George Saints Red, it appeared this was going to be a good rebound game for the Tigers.
Advertisement
READ MORE:
Unfortunately it wasn't meant to be as they found themselves down quickly to a hungry Wildfire team.
Camden came out of the gates red hot, with their offense looking as good as it had all season. In the first quarter it honestly felt like the Wildfire could not miss.
The Tigers appeared to be shocked by the quick onslaught and struggled to find their footing, with their rebounding again really hurting them as they continued to give their opponent second and third opportunities.
On the other end, Shoalhaven's shots were just not falling and you could tell it was causing their spirits to dampen on the other end of the ball.
The energy of the Wildfire just continued to be too much for the Tigers as they were consistently winning the 50/50 balls and attacking relentlessly in transition.
Coming into the second half the Tigers did show some life making a strong run, they got within a few baskets but a couple of sloppy possessions and questionable calls blew the margin back out in the final few minutes.
In the fourth yet again there was a run, which Tigers leading scorer Kyle Leslie said almost saw the side turn it around.
"We did have a pretty decent spurt there in the fourth quarter where we went on a little run," he said.
"Got some stops, we pressed them, trapped and forced turnovers but in the end we couldn't capitalise on transition offense."
Which was an anomaly for a side that has been talented in transition offense all year, but it was yet again their communication and execution on defense that resulted in them dropping the game.
Tigers skipper Bruce Ozolins led the way for his team with a big 23 points, including four three pointers.
It was a rare off-night for Leslie, who is currently second in the league in scoring at 23.56 points per game (ppg), however on Saturday he was unable to crack double figures, finishing the match with 9 points in total.
"We had a difficult shooting night overall, I just couldn't get any of mine to go," Leslie said.
For the Wildfire, the league's fifth leading scorer (19.21 ppg), Pranaya Sakya led the way with 20 points and four three-pointers. While back-up big Anudeep Singh continued his recent strong run of play with 16 points.
The Tigers now sit in third place with a record of 10-4, tied with the fourth place Canberra Gunners Academy.
Advertisement
Leslie remains confident in his side, who will look to beat the fifth place Central Coast Waves this weekend.
"We are going to be fine, we know what we have to do and our goal is the championship so we'll do whatever it takes," he said.
That match against the Waves will tip off this Saturday, July 16 at 3:30 at the Brickpit.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.